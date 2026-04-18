Insider Selling: TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) COO Sells 23,636 Shares of Stock

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI – Get Free Report) COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 23,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $357,139.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,946.57. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Karl Todd Marrott also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Karl Todd Marrott sold 15,213 shares of TSS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $228,651.39.

On Thursday, April 16th, Karl Todd Marrott sold 800 shares of TSS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

TSS Trading Down 0.4%

TSSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,289. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $414.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.68. TSS Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSS ( NASDAQ:TSSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.91 million during the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSSI shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded TSS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of TSS in a report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TSS in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TSS to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TSS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in TSS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TSS by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TSS by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in TSS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in TSS by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

About TSS

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TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

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