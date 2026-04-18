Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 549,323 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 460,512 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 452,641 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDU traded up $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $127.97. The stock had a trading volume of 422,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,243. The company has a market cap of $675.68 million, a P/E ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.13. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $165.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.72.

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Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a $0.5254 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 120.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,061,000 after buying an additional 149,978 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $5,211,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 38,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 115.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 206.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 20,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period.

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The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

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