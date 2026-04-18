CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI) Short Interest Up 30.1% in March

CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,029,617 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 791,633 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 252,841 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CACI International from $690.00 to $645.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.73.

Get CACI International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CACI

CACI International Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of CACI traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.17. The stock had a trading volume of 292,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,608. CACI International has a 1-year low of $409.62 and a 1-year high of $683.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $583.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.61. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total transaction of $1,230,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,931 shares in the company, valued at $15,949,120.86. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total transaction of $132,726.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,812.40. This trade represents a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.