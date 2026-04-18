ALOVU (NASDAQ:ALOVU) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

ALOVU (NASDAQ:ALOVU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 14 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 80,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ALOVU to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.

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ALOVU Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.98.

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