ALOVU (NASDAQ:ALOVU) Trading Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

ALOVU (NASDAQ:ALOVU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $10.03. Approximately 14 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 80,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of ALOVU to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd.
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ALOVU Trading Up 0.4%
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