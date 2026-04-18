Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.84 and traded as low as GBX 9.48. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 10.40, with a volume of 1,624,401 shares trading hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Down 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of £89.70 million, a P/E ratio of -78.46 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.84.

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Insider Activity

In other Borders & Southern Petroleum news, insider William Hodson bought 1,500,000 shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 per share, with a total value of £135,000. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands. Borders & Southern Petroleum plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

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