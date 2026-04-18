Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,107.19 and traded as low as GBX 1,998. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,034.24, with a volume of 590,135 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,100 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,922 to GBX 2,120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,222.

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Johnson Matthey Stock Up 1.0%

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,013.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,107.11.

In other news, insider Liam Condon acquired 5,226 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,923 per share, with a total value of £100,495.98. Also, insider Andrew Cosslett acquired 5,136 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,937 per share, for a total transaction of £99,484.32. Insiders have bought 10,434 shares of company stock valued at $20,147,908 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Matthey

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Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources. Today more than 13,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with their network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

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