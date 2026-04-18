Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.9790. 54,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 905% from the average session volume of 5,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Pearl Diver Credit Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.

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Pearl Diver Credit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Diver Credit

Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pearl Diver Credit stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. ( NYSE:PDCC Free Report ) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 1.37% of Pearl Diver Credit worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.

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