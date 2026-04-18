Pearl Diver Credit (NYSE:PDCC) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:PDCC – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.9790. 54,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 905% from the average session volume of 5,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.
Pearl Diver Credit Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.85.
Pearl Diver Credit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearl Diver Credit
Pearl Diver Credit Company Profile
Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is a newly organized, externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to maximize its portfolio’s total return, with a secondary objective of generating high current income. Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is based in NEW YORK.
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