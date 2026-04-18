Contrasting Fenbo (NASDAQ:FEBO) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK)

Fenbo (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) and Bolt Projects (NASDAQ:BSLK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fenbo and Bolt Projects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fenbo N/A N/A N/A Bolt Projects -774.20% N/A -249.44%

Risk and Volatility

Fenbo has a beta of -1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 284% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bolt Projects has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fenbo 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bolt Projects 1 0 0 0 1.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Fenbo and Bolt Projects, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

0.0% of Fenbo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bolt Projects shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Bolt Projects shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fenbo and Bolt Projects”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fenbo $17.11 million 0.72 -$1.99 million N/A N/A Bolt Projects $3.14 million 0.10 -$65.39 million ($11.70) -0.01

Fenbo has higher revenue and earnings than Bolt Projects.

Summary

Fenbo beats Bolt Projects on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fenbo

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Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Fenbo Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Luxury Max Investments Limited.

About Bolt Projects

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Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. operates as a material solutions company. The company offers B-SILK PROTEIN, a biodegradable ingredient for the beauty and personal care industry. Its products also include MYLO, a mycelium-based leather material; and MICROSILK, a silk fiber. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

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