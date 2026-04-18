Chemours (NYSE:CC) & Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Head-To-Head Review

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) and Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chemours and Mitsubishi Chemical”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemours $5.81 billion 0.60 -$386.00 million ($2.48) -9.34 Mitsubishi Chemical $28.94 billion 0.31 $297.13 million $0.61 50.24

Analyst Ratings

Mitsubishi Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Chemours. Chemours is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsubishi Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chemours and Mitsubishi Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemours 2 5 5 0 2.25 Mitsubishi Chemical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Chemours currently has a consensus target price of $20.40, indicating a potential downside of 11.96%. Given Chemours’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Chemours is more favorable than Mitsubishi Chemical.

Volatility & Risk

Chemours has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Chemical has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Chemours shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Chemours shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chemours pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mitsubishi Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Chemours pays out -14.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mitsubishi Chemical pays out 113.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Chemours and Mitsubishi Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemours -6.41% 41.75% 1.92% Mitsubishi Chemical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chemours beats Mitsubishi Chemical on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemours

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The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment offers of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, foam blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment products portfolio includes various industrial resins, specialty products, membranes, and coatings for electronics, communications, transportation, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, and medical, and other applications under the eflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands. The company sells its products through direct and indirect channels, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The Chemours Company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Mitsubishi Chemical

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Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. It operates in five segments: Specialty Materials, Industrial Gases, Health Care, MMA, and Basic Materials. The Specialty Materials segment offers performance polymers, soarnol, gohsenol, sustainable polymers, and engineering plastics; coating materials, additives, and fines; packaging, industrial and medical, acetyl, and polyester films; engineering shapes and solutions, carbon fiber and composite materials, and fibers; aqua, life, and infrastructure solutions; and semiconductor, electronics, and battery materials. The Industrial Gases segment provides industrial gases. The Health Care segment offers ethical pharmaceuticals. The MMA segment provides methyl methacrylate (MMA) and polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). The Basic Materials segment offers basic petrochemicals, polyolefins, and basic chemical derivatives, as well as carbon products. The company provides engineering, transportation, and warehousing services. Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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