Analyzing KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) and Its Competitors

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “SCHOOLS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare KinderCare Learning Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KinderCare Learning Companies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

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Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KinderCare Learning Companies 3 5 1 0 1.78 KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors 381 768 1411 78 2.45

KinderCare Learning Companies currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 48.54%. As a group, “SCHOOLS” companies have a potential upside of 18.50%. Given KinderCare Learning Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KinderCare Learning Companies is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

KinderCare Learning Companies has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KinderCare Learning Companies’ competitors have a beta of 0.23, meaning that their average share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares KinderCare Learning Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KinderCare Learning Companies -4.13% 9.85% 2.28% KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors 6.94% 4.90% 5.12%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of KinderCare Learning Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KinderCare Learning Companies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KinderCare Learning Companies $2.73 billion -$112.88 million -3.28 KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors $999.19 million $62.93 million 15.96

KinderCare Learning Companies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. KinderCare Learning Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

KinderCare Learning Companies competitors beat KinderCare Learning Companies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About KinderCare Learning Companies

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KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. is a provider of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity. KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

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