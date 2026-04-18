YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Stock Price Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.13 and last traded at $23.13. 1,305,466 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,273,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Stock Up 10.2%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

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Institutional Trading of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 16,788.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 2,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 178.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. MSTY was launched on Feb 22, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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