Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,130,640 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the March 15th total of 2,619,898 shares. Approximately 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,513 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of GSHD traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.85. 339,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,221. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $114.76. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10.

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Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.62%.The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Goosehead Insurance

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Louis Goldberg acquired 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,038.75. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 38.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 85.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after acquiring an additional 164,693 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

Further Reading

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