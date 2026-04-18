Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Trading 9.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.44. 5,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 999% from the average session volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.0150.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

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Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a closed-end investment trust that provides long-term, predictable cash distributions by making equity and debt investments in privately held, lower-middle-market companies. The trust partners with Alaris Equity Partners, a Toronto-based private equity sponsor, to identify and structure capital solutions that support growth, acquisitions, and recapitalizations for companies across North America.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses on companies with established cash flows, strong market positions, and experienced management teams.

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