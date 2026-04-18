ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 7,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 13,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.
ACCESS Newswire Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.
ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACCESS Newswire had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 18.97%.The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACCESS Newswire Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCESS Newswire
About ACCESS Newswire
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
Read More
Receive News & Ratings for ACCESS Newswire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCESS Newswire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.