ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS) Trading 0.6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 7,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 13,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

ACCESS Newswire Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64.

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ACCESS Newswire (NYSEAMERICAN:ACCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACCESS Newswire had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 18.97%.The firm had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACCESS Newswire Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCESS Newswire

About ACCESS Newswire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ACCESS Newswire by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACCESS Newswire in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in ACCESS Newswire in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACCESS Newswire during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in ACCESS Newswire by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 134,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

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