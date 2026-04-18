Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant Sells 1,716 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) Director Laura Oliphant sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $139,922.64. Following the sale, the director owned 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,022.64. The trade was a 9.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laura Oliphant also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, April 16th, Laura Oliphant sold 4,665 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $399,277.35.

On Thursday, April 9th, Laura Oliphant sold 3,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $205,080.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Laura Oliphant sold 4,546 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $142,744.40.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,897,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,734,065. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $7.71 and a 1-year high of $91.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -220.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 million. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 25.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 262.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 110.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Aehr Test Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Aehr Test Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Accesswire: Record $41M order

Record $41M hyperscale AI production order — the follow‑on order is for package‑level burn‑in of custom AI ASICs and is described as the largest in company history, providing a clear near‑term revenue and capacity catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Benzinga: record deal & bookings

Bookings/backlog strength tied to AI/data‑center demand — company updates and coverage report second‑half bookings exceeding ~$92M and a record backlog, supporting upside to FY2027 revenue if orders convert. Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. MSN: price target increase

Analyst optimism and higher price targets — recent upgrades and bumped targets have reinforced investor interest and helped attract institutional/retail flows. Positive Sentiment: Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Seeking Alpha: movers summary

Technical/momentum factors may amplify moves — a recent golden‑cross and elevated short interest increase the likelihood of follow‑through and short covering when positive headlines arrive. Neutral Sentiment: Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. InsiderMonkey: AEHR up 300%

Volatility and coverage: several outlets note extreme YTD moves (one headline cites a 300% move) — useful as context for sentiment but not a direct fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. MarketBeat: quarterly results

Mixed quarterly fundamentals — AEHR beat EPS slightly but missed revenue; execution to convert large bookings into sustained, profitable growth remains the key risk. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. InsiderTrades: insider selling

Clustered insider selling — multiple executives and directors disclosed sizable share sales (including director and C‑suite transactions in mid‑April), which can create near‑term selling pressure and raise investor questions about insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Media and aggregation highlight insider liquidity events — coverage emphasizing millions in insider proceeds can weigh on sentiment even if some sales are routine or for tax purposes. TipRanks: insider sell-off

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aehr Test Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

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About Aehr Test Systems

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Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

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