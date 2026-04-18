StandardAero (NYSE:SARO) Insider Sells $20,903.04 in Stock

StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) insider Malisa Chambliss sold 764 shares of StandardAero stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $20,903.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,416.32. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

StandardAero Stock Performance

StandardAero stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,362,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,697. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. StandardAero, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.35.

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StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.StandardAero’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StandardAero

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SARO. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in StandardAero by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,139,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,099,000 after buying an additional 623,652 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in StandardAero by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,428,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,273,000 after acquiring an additional 759,694 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,241,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of StandardAero in the third quarter worth about $1,479,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of StandardAero by 35.1% in the third quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 945,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 245,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SARO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen raised StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

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StandardAero Company Profile

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StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

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