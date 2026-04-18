CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 203,356 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 203,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $24,168,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 281,832 shares in the company, valued at $33,495,733.20. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 2,604,094 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $309,027,834.98.
- On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 422,762 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $50,169,166.54.
- On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10.
- On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 228,045 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $26,977,723.50.
CoreWeave Trading Down 2.3%
CRWV stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,637,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,998. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CoreWeave from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.66.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV
Key CoreWeave News
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Major customer commitments: Jane Street agreed to commit roughly $6 billion of spend to CoreWeave’s AI cloud and separately invested ~$1 billion of equity, anchoring multi‑year revenue and signaling institutional demand. CoreWeave Lands $6B Jane Street Deal
- Positive Sentiment: Huge expansion with Meta: reports of ~ $21 billion in multi‑year commitments from Meta further strengthen the company’s long‑term revenue backlog and scale thesis. CoreWeave Just Locked In $21 Billion From Meta
- Positive Sentiment: Technology and customer momentum: wins with Anthropic and being the first hyperscaler to deploy NVIDIA’s GB300 NVL72 strengthen CoreWeave’s product positioning for large AI customers. CoreWeave deploys NVIDIA GB300 NVL72
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an “outperform” and $150 target, and several other upgrades/positive notes are helping fund flows and sentiment. Wolfe Research initiates coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider selling flagged: multiple insiders (CEO COO and others) sold large blocks via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans; these are significant dollar amounts and create headline risk, but filings indicate planned sales rather than opportunistic leaks. Sachin Jain Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: High‑cost debt and capital needs: CoreWeave priced $1.0B of 9.75% senior notes (closing April 21) and has been expanding bond offerings — these show access to capital but at high rates, increasing interest burden and leverage risk. CoreWeave prices $1B of 9.75% Senior Notes
- Negative Sentiment: Cash burn / CapEx risk: analysts warn that the business will need tens of billions in CapEx to support these customer commitments, raising dilution and margin concerns as CoreWeave scales. Seeking Alpha: Cash cost is massive
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
See Also
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