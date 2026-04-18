CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Major Shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc Sells 203,356 Shares

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 203,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $24,168,860.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 281,832 shares in the company, valued at $33,495,733.20. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnetar Financial Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 2,604,094 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $309,027,834.98.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 422,762 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.67, for a total transaction of $50,169,166.54.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,404,667 shares of CoreWeave stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $166,172,106.10.

On Thursday, April 16th, Magnetar Financial Llc sold 228,045 shares of CoreWeave stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $26,977,723.50.

CoreWeave Trading Down 2.3%

CRWV stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,637,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,998. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. CoreWeave Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $187.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 22.75%.CoreWeave’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,920,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,478 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoreWeave by 446,194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,851,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847,760 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in CoreWeave by 22,624.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,812,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,077 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP bought a new position in CoreWeave during the fourth quarter worth $230,099,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRWV. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on CoreWeave from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreWeave from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWV

Key CoreWeave News

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CoreWeave Company Profile

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CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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