Amanda Whalen Sells 14,000 Shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $259,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 895,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,914.14. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Amanda Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Klaviyo alerts:

On Thursday, March 12th, Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $274,120.00.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

KVYO stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,761,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,797. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -155.40 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Klaviyo ( NYSE:KVYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.99 million. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 2.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Klaviyo during the fourth quarter valued at $415,254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Klaviyo by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,547,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855,160 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,675,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,787,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Klaviyo by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,564,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,747,000 after buying an additional 1,656,912 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KVYO. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.90.

Read Our Latest Report on KVYO

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company’s platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo’s core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.