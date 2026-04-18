Datatrak International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) Trading Down 28.8% – What’s Next?

Datatrak International Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTRK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 28.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

Datatrak International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

About Datatrak International

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DATATRAK International, Inc, a technology and services company, provides unified clinical solutions and related services for the clinical trials industry. The company offers DATATRAK ONE Unified Experience, a clinical enterprise solution that allows clinical users and service providers to design, deliver, and manage clinical trials. Its products include UX CTMS 360 for planning and managing trials; UX Trial to streamline design-to-deployment process using a tool; UX EDC & Medical Coding for capturing and delivering data; UX Randomization and Trial Supply Management to randomize patients and automate supply; UX Patient Data Capture; UX Safety; and UX Training to train users and track certificates.

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