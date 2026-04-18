Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Trading Up 24.9% – Still a Buy?

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) was up 24.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 17,440,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 530% from the average daily volume of 2,767,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.8408.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Quantum-Si from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quantum-Si in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quantum-Si presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

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Quantum-Si Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market cap of $231.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.08.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 43.90% and a negative net margin of 4,160.06%.The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Quantum-Si Incorporated will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Quantum-Si

In other Quantum-Si news, Director Charles R. Kummeth purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,600. The trade was a 140.85% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Dowdy acquired 109,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $104,395.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 269,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,651.65. This trade represents a 69.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 54,429 shares of company stock valued at $45,708 over the last 90 days. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum-Si

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Quantum-Si in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 61.9% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 189,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quantum-Si by 100.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 28.6% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 99.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 93,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum-Si Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut, developing next-generation proteomics solutions based on semiconductor sequencing technology. The company’s core offering centers on a proprietary single-molecule protein sequencing platform that uses a silicon-based sensor chip to convert protein data into digital signals. This approach is designed to deliver high sensitivity, single-amino-acid resolution and deep proteome coverage while potentially reducing cost and complexity compared to traditional mass spectrometry methods.

Quantum-Si’s product roadmap includes the development and commercialization of an integrated system comprising instruments, consumable reagents and proprietary data analysis software.

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