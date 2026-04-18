Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) Trading Up 3.7% – Here’s Why

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:UZAPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $316.9038 and last traded at $316.9038. Approximately 766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 533% from the average daily volume of 121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.46.

Flughafen Zürich Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.63.

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About Flughafen Zürich

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Flughafen Zürich AG is the publicly traded company responsible for the operation and development of Zurich Airport, Switzerland’s busiest aviation hub. While airport operations in the region date back to 1948, the company in its current corporate form was established in 2000 as a public–private partnership. It oversees infrastructure management, including runways, terminals and airside services, ensuring compliance with international safety and regulatory standards.

The company’s core business activities cover a broad spectrum of airport-related services.

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