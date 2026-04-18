iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,066 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 6,269 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 97.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000.

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iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA IBIG traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $26.38. 16,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,930. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

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