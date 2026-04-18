First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 377,907 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the March 15th total of 465,502 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,231 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Natural Gas ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 253,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 403,125.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 249,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 103.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 61,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter.

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First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FCG traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $28.46. 2,066,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,118. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $718.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.57.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas. The Index is constructed by establishing the universe of stocks listed in the United States of companies involved in the natural gas exploration and production industries and then eliminates stocks whose natural gas-proven reserves do not meet certain requirements.

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