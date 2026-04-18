NIOX Group (LON:NIOX) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 and last traded at GBX 56.40. Approximately 223,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 801,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIOX Group from GBX 90 to GBX 86 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIOX Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 86.

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NIOX Group Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.40. The stock has a market cap of £239.97 million, a PE ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.92.

NIOX Group (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported GBX 4.03 earnings per share for the quarter. NIOX Group had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIOX Group Plc will post 1.1658256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NIOX Group

In other NIOX Group news, insider Sarah Duncan sold 164,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56, for a total value of £92,182.72. Also, insider Jonathan Emms sold 325,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 56, for a total transaction of £182,152.88. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NIOX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIOX Group plc is a medical technology company focused on improving the lives of millions of people suffering from respiratory health issues globally. NIOX develops and markets innovative, non-invasive diagnostic products for chronic airway diseases, primarily asthma and COPD. Its lead product, NIOX VERO®, enables the accurate measurement of fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), an established biomarker for airway inflammation, supporting better diagnosis, monitoring and management of asthma and COPD in clinical and research settings.

Headquartered in the UK and listed on the London Stock Exchange (ticker: NIOX), the company operates internationally, serving healthcare professionals in over 50 countries.

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