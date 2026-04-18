First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Update

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 26,437 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 32,070 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FEX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.82. 12,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.94. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $93.35 and a 12 month high of $130.20.

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First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.2942 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at about $62,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index. Standard & Poor’s constructs the Index by ranking the stocks from the S&P 500 Index on growth factors, including 3, 6 and 12-month price appreciation, sales to price and one-year sales growth, and separately on value factors, including book value to price, cash flow to price and return on assets.

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