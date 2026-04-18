East Star Resources (LON:EST) Shares Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 and last traded at GBX 3.75. Approximately 1,109,444 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,665,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80.

East Star Resources Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £21.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.04.

About East Star Resources

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