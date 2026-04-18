Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Drops By 24.4%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 9,205,295 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 12,169,723 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,354,847 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at Evolv Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Ellenbogen sold 91,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $468,032.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,083,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,201.10. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Creek Drive Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 548.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolv Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,347,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,581. Evolv Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.78.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 22.71%.The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Read Our Latest Report on EVLV

Evolv Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies, Inc is a publicly traded American security technology company that develops and markets AI-driven weapons detection and screening solutions. The company’s proprietary platform combines advanced sensors, computer vision software and machine learning algorithms to identify potential threats—such as firearms and knives—while minimizing false positives and preserving high throughput. Evolv’s systems are designed to replace or supplement traditional metal detectors and manual bag checks in high-traffic venues.

The company’s flagship product, Evolv Express, integrates seamlessly into existing security checkpoints, allowing guests to pass through without stopping or emptying their pockets.

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