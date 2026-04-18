UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.55. Approximately 7,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 24,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of UTime in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UTime has an average rating of “Sell”.

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UTime Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.17.

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter.

UTime Company Profile

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UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

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