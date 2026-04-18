Basilea Pharmaceutica (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Stock Price Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $69.5550 and last traded at $69.5550. 20 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.83.

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Basilea Pharmaceutica Company Profile

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Basilea Pharmaceutica AG is a Swiss biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Basel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for hospital‐treated diseases. The company’s research is focused primarily on anti‐infectives and oncology, with a portfolio that spans both marketed products and early‐ to late‐stage pipeline candidates. Basilea leverages medicinal chemistry expertise to address critical medical needs in fungal infections, bacterial infections and cancer.

Among its lead products is isavuconazole, a broad‐spectrum antifungal agent marketed under the trade name Cresemba.

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