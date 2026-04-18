Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Short Interest Up 20.0% in March

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,013 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 20,017 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,413 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. truNorth Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000.

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Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.83. 96,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,423. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.22 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1078 per share. This is a positive change from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

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