Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Trading Up 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.8228 and last traded at $0.7950. 262,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 428,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7530.

Texas Mineral Resources Stock Up 5.6%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

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Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

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Texas Mineral Resources Corp (OTCMKTS: TMRC) is a U.S.-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing gold projects in West Texas. The company’s flagship asset is the Howard County Gold Project, located near Big Spring, where it holds both patented and leased mineral rights. Texas Mineral Resources conducts systematic exploration, including drilling, trenching and resource modeling, with the goal of delineating and expanding near-surface oxide gold mineralization amenable to low-cost heap‐leach processing.

Since acquiring the Howard County property in 2013, the company has completed multiple phases of metallurgical testing and preliminary economic studies to optimize recovery methods and assess potential production scenarios.

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