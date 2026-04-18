Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Barron’s 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.53 and last traded at $87.72. Approximately 15,580 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 9,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.91.

Barron’s 400 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $214.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.05.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alteri Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Barron’s 400 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

About Barron’s 400 ETF

The Barron’s 400 ETF (BFOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index comprising 400 US companies selected on fundamental parameters. BFOR was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

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