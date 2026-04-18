OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OptimizeRx Corp. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,988,505 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 1,590,947 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,519 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

OptimizeRx Stock Performance

Shares of OPRX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,299. The company has a market cap of $134.51 million, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

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OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter worth $6,331,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 682,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 20,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OPRX shares. Zacks Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OPRX

About OptimizeRx

(Get Free Report)

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company’s core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

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