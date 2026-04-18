Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,788,572 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 11,321,208 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,192,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
More Camping World News
Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage: an American Banking News summary reports the stock has an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy,” which could provide some support to the share price. Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages
- Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming earnings: Camping World will report Q1 2026 results after the close on April 29 and host a conference call April 30 — an important near-term catalyst that could materially move the stock depending on revenue, margins and guidance. Camping World Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2026 Earnings on April 29, 2026, with a Call Premarket on April 30, 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms (Frank R. Cruz, Schall, Gross, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Rosen, Glancy Prongay, Pomerantz, Berger Montague and others) have filed or solicited lead-plaintiff applications for a securities class action against Camping World alleging securities fraud tied to disclosures during the April 29, 2025–Feb 24, 2026 period; May 11, 2026 is the common lead-plaintiff deadline cited — this creates legal risk, defense costs and potential settlement exposure. Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) Shareholders Who Lost Money Have Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit
- Negative Sentiment: Additional class-action notices and firm reminders (Schall Law Firm, Gross Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Rosen, Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, Berger Montague, Bleichmar Fonti & Auld) amplify the publicity and investor outreach around the suits, increasing the likelihood of consolidated litigation and raising investor concern. Representative reminder: Schall Law Firm. CWH Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Camping World Holdings Inc Securities Fraud Lawsuit with the Schall Law Firm
- Negative Sentiment: Allegations include claims tied to inventory management and concealed deteriorating fundamentals per some notices (e.g., BFA Law highlights inventory-management issues), which, if proven, could affect perceived quality of underlying operations as well as potential damages. Stock Notification: Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Over Inventory Management Issues – Contact BFA Law if You Lost Money
Camping World Stock Performance
Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. Camping World has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $790.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.
Institutional Trading of Camping World
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Camping World by 2,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.
Check Out Our Latest Report on CWH
Camping World Company Profile
Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.
Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.
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