Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Short Interest Up 30.6% in March

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,788,572 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 11,321,208 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,192,494 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 22.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

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Camping World Stock Performance

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,126,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.20. Camping World has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $790.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Camping World by 2,275.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 923.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWH. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Camping World from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CWH

Camping World Company Profile

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Camping World Holdings, Inc (NYSE: CWH) is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World’s offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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