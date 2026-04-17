NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading 1.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $200.40 and last traded at $198.87. Approximately 184,257,471 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 176,314,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.51.

NVIDIA News Roundup

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.25.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,153,976 shares of company stock worth $207,181,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13,709.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,454,297,000 after buying an additional 124,849,603 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,570,119,000 after buying an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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