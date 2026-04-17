Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Trading 6.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.03. 53,703,251 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 90,306,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ondas from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ondas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

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Ondas Trading Down 2.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 53.14% and a negative net margin of 270.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Ondas by 231.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Ondas by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its position in Ondas by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ondas by 1,005.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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