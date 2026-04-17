ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Up 7.2% – Here’s Why

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.83 and last traded at $94.1080. 25,630,323 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 19,801,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.79.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.46.

ServiceNow Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.47.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ServiceNow by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Anchyra Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Financial Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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