Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Studio City Ih (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 6,493 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the March 15th total of 4,936 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,373 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Studio City Ih Trading Up 4.3%

MSC traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.67. The company had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market cap of $562.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.07. Studio City Ih has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Studio City Ih in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Studio City Ih Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE: MSC) is a Cayman Islands–incorporated company that develops, owns and operates the Studio City integrated resort on the Cotai Strip in Macau. The business is principally engaged in gaming and non-gaming operations, including hotel accommodations, retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, live entertainment and themed attractions. Studio City is designed to cater to both mass-market and premium gaming customers while also appealing to family and leisure travelers through its entertainment and retail offerings.

The centerpiece of the company’s portfolio is the Studio City resort, which opened in October 2015 and features two landmark hotel towers, more than 1,600 guest rooms and suites, over 160,000 square feet of retail space, a range of dining concepts and convention facilities.

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