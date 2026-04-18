Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,808,084 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the March 15th total of 3,880,254 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,915,066 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Woodside Energy Group

In other news, insider Mark Anthony Abbotsford sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $588,676.02. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodside Energy Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arax Advisory Partners grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Woodside Energy Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on WDS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Woodside Energy Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Woodside Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.40. 1,843,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. Woodside Energy Group has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodside Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 594.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

Further Reading

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