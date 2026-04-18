FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FG Merger II Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 24,777 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 33,593 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 38,777 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FG Merger II to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FG Merger II in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get FG Merger II alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FG Merger II

Institutional Trading of FG Merger II

FG Merger II Trading Up 0.1%

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger II in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FG Merger II by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 59,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FG Merger II by 148.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FG Merger II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FG Merger II by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 110,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the last quarter.

FG Merger II stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 40,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,014.00 and a beta of 0.06. FG Merger II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

FG Merger II (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

FG Merger II Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FG Merger II is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in 2022. The company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar business combination. It completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the symbol FGMC and, to date, has not identified a definitive target or commenced substantive operations beyond the SPAC formation.

The company intends to pursue opportunities in financial technology, financial services and adjacent technology-driven sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.