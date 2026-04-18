Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Stock Price Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.27 and last traded at $52.55. Approximately 715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.00.

Accor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.62.

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Accor Company Profile

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Accor is a global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with a history dating back to its founding in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson. The company operates across two primary segments: Hotels & Resorts and Investment Management. Through its franchising, management and property ownership models, Accor offers a comprehensive suite of services to property owners and guests alike, enabling a flexible approach to hotel development and operations.

Accor’s diverse portfolio encompasses more than 40 hotel brands spanning luxury, premium, midscale and economy market segments.

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