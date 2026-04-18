International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 2% – Here’s Why

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $246.06 and last traded at $245.0750. Approximately 3,859,010 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 5,658,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.27.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM’s AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More.

Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and raised its $340 price target, signaling strong analyst conviction that IBM’s AI/hybrid-cloud strategy can drive upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More.

Wedbush/Dan Ives and other analysts are bullish on enterprise AI adoption — Ives specifically sees ~35% upside as customers move from AI pilots to large-scale deployments, supporting near-term revenue/earnings growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More.

Analysts broadly expect IBM to beat Q1 estimates; consensus previews highlight AI, hybrid cloud, automation and cybersecurity strength as the drivers to watch in the April 22 report. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More.

IBM expanded the Illinois Discovery Accelerator with U. of Illinois to develop quantum-centric supercomputing (AI + quantum + HPC), reinforcing IBM’s positioning in next-gen computing that could open new enterprise contracts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More.

Real-world quantum/AI deployments in healthcare (Q4Bio finalists, partnerships like GNQ Insilico) showcase early commercial traction for IBM Quantum and healthcare-focused AI services — potential long-term revenue lift if deployments scale. Read More. Positive Sentiment: IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More.

IBM rolled out new cybersecurity tools aimed at AI-powered attacks, addressing a fast-growing enterprise need and reinforcing cross-selling opportunities into existing clients. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other previews note IBM’s strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More.

Zacks and other previews note IBM’s strategic moves (Confluent acquisition, AI partnerships) but warn premium valuation and slipping EPS estimates are headwinds to consider — mixed implications for risk/return. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More.

Brand commentary (e.g., PYMNTS piece on legacy purchasing behavior) is informational about buyer psychology rather than an immediate stock catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: The DOJ brought a novel false-claims action tied to diversity practices — an emerging legal/regulatory risk that could create reputational and financial uncertainty if it escalates. Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.94.

International Business Machines Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $237.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This trade represents a 12.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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