Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $255.48 and last traded at $265.16. 11,208,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 11,530,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Evercore set a $275.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citic Securities increased their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Twenty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.26.

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Lam Research Trading Up 2.5%

The stock has a market capitalization of $334.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,032.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5,206.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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