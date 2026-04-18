Head to Head Contrast: WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)

WeRide (NASDAQ:WRD – Get Free Report) and Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WeRide and Schaeffler”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeRide $97.89 million 26.62 -$230.20 million ($0.75) -10.95 Schaeffler $19.68 billion 0.04 -$683.89 million ($1.31) -3.66

Risk and Volatility

WeRide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Schaeffler. WeRide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schaeffler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

WeRide has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schaeffler has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WeRide and Schaeffler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeRide 1 0 7 1 2.89 Schaeffler 0 0 1 0 3.00

WeRide currently has a consensus price target of $12.48, suggesting a potential upside of 52.05%. Given WeRide’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe WeRide is more favorable than Schaeffler.

Profitability

This table compares WeRide and Schaeffler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeRide -240.54% -24.38% -21.89% Schaeffler -4.73% -10.43% -1.77%

Summary

WeRide beats Schaeffler on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeRide

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WeRide, Inc. engages in the development of an autonomous driving technology platform. It offers Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driving solutions, providing smart services in online ride-hailing, on-demand transport, urban logistics, and environmental sanitation. The company was founded by Tony Xu Han and Yan Li in February 2017 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Schaeffler

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Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells components and system for industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The Automotive Technologies division offers mechanical, mechatronic, and electronic components and systems for powertrain electrification used in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, such as electric motors, axle transmissions, axle drives, power electronics, hybrid modules, electromechanical and hydraulic actuators, and thermal management module; torque converters, hybrid dampers, clutches, variable valve train systems, valve-lash adjustment elements, balancer shafts, camshaft phasing systems, timing drives, and front end auxillary drives. This division provides rolling bearing application and products, such as wheel, ball, and needle roller bearings; and mechanical components and mechatronic systems for steering and other chassis applications, including Space Drive, a steer-by-wire system. The Automotive Aftermarket division offers components and repair solutions for light commercial vehicles, trucks and buses, and offroad sectors under the LuK, INA, and FAG brand names, as well as service for repair shops under the REPXPERT brand. The Industrial division develops and manufactures rotary and linear bearing solutions, drive technology components and systems, and service solutions, such as sensor-based condition monitoring systems. This division serves customers in the wind, raw materials, aerospace, rail, offroad, two wheelers, power transmission, and industrial automation sectors. The company was formerly known as INA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung and changed its name to Schaeffler AG in October 2014. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. Schaeffler AG is a subsidiary of IHO Verwaltungs GmbH.

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