Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Chime Financial (CHYM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ: CHYM) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Texas Capital to “strong-buy”.

4/13/2026 – Chime Financial is now covered by Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Compass Point from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down from $33.00.

4/12/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

4/4/2026 – Chime Financial was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

3/7/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

3/4/2026 – Chime Financial is now covered by KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2026 – Chime Financial is now covered by KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Chime Financial was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from “moderate buy” to “strong-buy”.

2/26/2026 – Chime Financial had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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