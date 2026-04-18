Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 87,893 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 73,380 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Plumas Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Kenneth Edward Robison III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $42,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,925. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 180,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 623.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% during the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 44,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Plumas Bancorp stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 61,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,008. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $364.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.59. Plumas Bancorp has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.24 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts expect that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

About Plumas Bancorp

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Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Quincy, California, and the parent of Plumas Bank. The company focuses on community banking, delivering personalized financial solutions to individuals, families, small businesses and agricultural clients. Through its subsidiary, Plumas Bank offers a comprehensive range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the unique needs of customers in Northern California’s rural and semi-rural markets.

Plumas Bank’s product lineup includes checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, alongside a variety of consumer lending options such as residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit and installment loans.

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