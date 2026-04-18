PB Financial (OTCMKTS:PBNC) Trading Up 0.8% – Should You Buy?

PB Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBNC – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.50 and last traded at $65.50. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

PB Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $357.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.73.

About PB Financial

(Get Free Report)

PB Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Providence Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificate of deposit (CD), and individual retirement accounts; online banking services; E-delivery; loans, including credit cards, consumer loans, equity lines, and mortgages, as well as personal lines of credit; and other products. The company's business banking products and services comprise checking accounts, commercial money market accounts, business savings accounts, CDs, and lawyer's trust accounts; online banking; E-delivery; cash management; remote deposit; commercial loans for machinery, equipment, vehicles, office/warehouse/land purchases and improvements, refinances, balance sheet expansion, investment property, and leasehold improvements; lines of credit for working capital, agriculture, inventory, and seasonal needs; remote deposit capture services; and other products.

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