Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Orbia Advance Corporation, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.4650.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Orbia Advance to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Orbia Advance Stock Performance

About Orbia Advance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

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Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly Mexichem, is a leading global provider of specialty materials and innovative solutions headquartered in Mexico City. Founded in 1953 as the first vinyl chloride producer in Mexico, the company rebranded to Orbia Advance in 2019 to reflect its broadened portfolio spanning advanced chemicals, polymers and infrastructure technologies.

Orbia’s operations are organized into four core segments: Fluorinated Solutions, which offers refrigerants, fluoropolymers and specialty chemicals; Polymer Solutions, producing polyethylene, PVC and compound resins; Building & Infrastructure, supplying piping systems, cables and water management products; and Precision Agriculture, delivering drip-irrigation systems and soil-conditioning services.

Further Reading

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