LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Here’s What Happened

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.84 and last traded at $120.62. 708,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 354,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

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LCI Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.34. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.35.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-9.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

In other LCI Industries news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $2,956,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,698.52. This trade represents a 66.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total value of $1,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,297.20. This represents a 33.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $13,137,900. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LCI Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1,818.2% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

Further Reading

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