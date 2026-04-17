Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as £199.80 and last traded at £199.60, with a volume of 1854120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £193.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Games Workshop Group from £210 to £218.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £199.25.

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Games Workshop Group Trading Up 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of £6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of £176.01 and a 200 day moving average price of £174.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.35.

Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The company reported GBX 319.90 EPS for the quarter. Games Workshop Group had a return on equity of 68.80% and a net margin of 31.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Games Workshop Group PLC will post 448.9953023 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Games Workshop Group

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree bought 124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £176.51 per share, with a total value of £21,887.24. Also, insider Mark Lam bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £171.39 per share, with a total value of £18,852.90. Company insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

About Games Workshop Group

(Get Free Report)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

Further Reading

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